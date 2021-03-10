AG directs IGP to probe into import of sword consignment

-

The Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct investigations in the import of several swords, daggers, and other such weapons into the country.

This was in relation to the Writ Application filed by His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, stated the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The IGP has been further instructed to deal with the suspects of the investigation according to the law.

When the petition filed by the Archbishop of Colombo seeking an impartial investigation into the import of a large consignment of swords following the Easter Sunday terror attacks, the Court of Appeal, on March 05, directed the Attorney General to present submissions on probes into the incident in consultation with the IGP and the Defence Secretary.

It was also revealed in court that the swords were brought into the country by an individual named Mohamed Saththar on the orders of Mohamed Insaaf – the suicide bomber at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel and that nearly 600 swords of the consignment have been located.