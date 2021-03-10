Nearly 1,500 farmers launch protest disrupting traffic

March 10, 2021   02:30 pm

Traffic on the Colombo-Kataragama main road has been blocked from the Ambalanthota area due to a protest by farmers, Ada Derana reporter stated.

Representatives of 86 farmers’ organizations are currently engaged in a Satyagraha which has continued for 53 days since January 26.

The Satyagraha is based on 06 demands including the gazette of the proposed elephant fence in Hambantota.

In support of their Satyagraha, nearly 1,500 farmers’ representatives launched a protest today (March 10).

The protestors traveled from Sooriyawewa to Ambalanthota on the Colombo-Kataragama main road where they launched the protest.

Reportedly, a large crowd is carrying out their protest by blocking vehicles traveling on the road.

