Arrest warrant on Hirunika recalled

The arrest warrant issued on former MP Hirunika Premachandra has been recalled by the Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja.

Premachandra was issued an arrest warrant when she failed to appear before the court when the case on the abduction of a youth in 2015 was taken up before the Colombo High Court today (10).

However, the former parliamentarian arrived at the court several moments after the warrant was issued.

The legal counsel representing Premachandra informed the court that her client has an infant aged one and half months and she had been present at the court premises since this morning. The legal counsel added that the situation arose due to Premachandra being unable to enter the courtroom on time.

While apologizing to the court over the incident, the legal counsel pledged to the court that the defendant will appear at the court on time here on.

Accordingly, the Judge recalled the arrest warrant and ordered Premachandra to be released on bail.

The judge also advised the respondent to appear before the court on time in the future.

Subsequently, the case was postponed to March 17.

A 35-year-old man was abducted in 2015 at the Baseline Road area in Dematagoda and assaulted by a group of individuals who had arrived in a Land Rover Defender which was allegedly owned by Hirunika Premachandra.

The victim who was identified as a resident of Kolonnawa had been abducted on December 21, 2015.

Nine including Premachandra were charged over the abduction. However, the suspects excluding the former parliamentarian later admitted before the Colombo High Court to abducting the youth. They were sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment suspended for 12 years by the Colombo High Court.