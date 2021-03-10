Five-member SC bench to consider Naganandas petition against 20A

Five-member SC bench to consider Naganandas petition against 20A

March 10, 2021   03:58 pm

A five-member judge bench of the Supreme Court has been appointed by the Chief Justice to take up a petition challenging the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Supreme Court Justices Gamini Amarasekara, Yasantha Kodagoda, A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Kumudini Wickremesinghe and Shiran Gunaratne will accordingly serve as the members of the bench.

The relevant petition, filed by public interest litigation activist Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodituwakku, has been fixed for support on the 12th of March.

Through his petition, Kodituwakku had stressed that the manner in which the 20th constitutional amendment was passed is against the law and that it has jeopardized the sovereignty of the judiciary.

Second and third readings of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution were passed with amendments with a two-thirds majority in October 22, 2020.

