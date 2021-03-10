Easter attacks: AG directs probes into 5 suspects including Sara Jasmine

March 10, 2021   04:43 pm

-

The Attorney General has directed the Inspector-General of Police to investigate five suspects whose names were disclosed by the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) which looked into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Accordingly, probes will be carried out into Abu Hind, Lukman Thalib, Lukman Thalib Ahmed alias Abu Abdulla, Rimzan and Mahendran Pulasthini alias Sara Jasmine who were named in the 17th chapter in the report.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories