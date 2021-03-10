Easter attacks: AG directs probes into 5 suspects including Sara Jasmine

-

The Attorney General has directed the Inspector-General of Police to investigate five suspects whose names were disclosed by the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) which looked into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Accordingly, probes will be carried out into Abu Hind, Lukman Thalib, Lukman Thalib Ahmed alias Abu Abdulla, Rimzan and Mahendran Pulasthini alias Sara Jasmine who were named in the 17th chapter in the report.