Sarath Weerasekera reveals more details on Easter attacks

-

A total of 676 individuals have been arrested in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera stated.

Among the arrested, 202 have been imprisoned and another 66 persons are currently being interrogated under detention, he said.

The Minister mentioned this speaking at the debate on the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter attacks, at the parliament today (10).

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan intelligence had uncovered information in early 2020 regarding a female unit trained under the suicide bomber named Zahran Hashim, Weerasekera added.

The seventeen women who had been trained under Zahran had taken the ‘Bayat’ oath [oath of allegiance], the Minister said.

Five of them had died and another three have been charged and imprisoned, he added.

Another seven of them are currently detained and being investigated, the Minister said.