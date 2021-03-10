Coronavirus: 300 positive cases in total confirmed today

-

Sri Lanka registered 140 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (March 10) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 300.

The new development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 case count to 86,685.

According to COVID-19 figures, 2,964 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 83,210.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 511 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.