Coronavirus death count climbs to 515

Sri Lanka has reported 04 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (March 10).

As per the Department of Government Information, one female patient and three male patients are among the victims.

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths witnessed in Sri Lanka to 515 in total.

01. The deceased is a 74-year-old male resident from Colombo 14. He died on 08.03.2021 at his residence and the cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia.

02. The deceased is a 57-year-old male resident from Colombo 09. He died on 08.03.2021 on admission to the General Hospital Colombo. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia and acute diabetes.

03. The deceased is a 23-year-old male resident from Alawathugoda. He died on 08.03.2021 while undergoing treatments at National Hospital Kandy. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia and acute blood poisoning.

04. The deceased is a 77-year-old female resident from Nugegoda. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 while undergoing treatments at Colombo South Teaching Hospital and transferred to Base Hospital Pimbura where she died on 10.03.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia and blood poisoning.