Ashok Abeysinghe arrives at CID

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department this morning (March 11) to record a statement on his comments regarding the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He recently alleged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa are linked to the bombings which claimed the lives of more than 260 persons on the 21st of April in 2019.

A group of parliamentarians from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had later filed a complaint with the CID against the comments made by MP Abeysinghe.

Notices were issued on two occasions, calling the SJB parliamentarian to appear before the CID to record a statement.

MP Abeysinghe was a no-show on CID’s summons on March 08 and 09, however, his legal counsel had made an appearance on his behalf.