Two Sri Lankans arrested by Indian Police

Two Sri Lankan nationals have been detained by the Indian Marine Police on a charge of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, Indian media reported.

The two men – Arul Cruz (31) and Raygan Boyva (38) of Talaimannar district – have been arrested on Wednesday (March 10).

An Indian Navy helicopter on surveillance had spotted a boat off Dhanushkodi shore near Arichalmunai around 11 am. The Navy personnel nabbed two persons who were in the boat and handed them over to the Marine Police.

The duo claimed that they were fishing and due to rough weather, they entered the Indian waters.

Indian central agencies are investigating them and a case is yet to be registered.