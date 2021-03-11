21-year-old arrested for impersonating candidate at O/L exam

-

An individual has been arrested yesterday (March 10) for impersonating a candidate at the G. C. E Ordinary Level Examination.

The arrest has been made at an exam center in the Balangoda area, according to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The arrested 21-year-old male had attempted to take the Russian Language paper for the 2020 O/L exam on behalf of a candidate.

He will be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today (March 11).

A total of four individuals have been arrested for impersonating candidates during the 2020 O/L exam which held from 01st to 10th of March.