SLFP calls for applications to contest at PC polls

March 11, 2021   01:26 pm

Individuals interested in contesting at the upcoming Provincial Council polls through the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) may submit their applications before March 31, General Secretary of SLFP State Minister Dayasiri Jayaekera said.

He mentioned this following a meeting held at the SLFP Headquarters, yesterday (10).

A meeting attended by SLFP Chairman former President Maithripala Sirisena was held at the SLFP Headquarters last evening.

After the meeting, State Minister Jayasekara spoke to the media:

“As a result of preparing for the Provincial Council polls, we have received a great number of applications to contest for the election. Any person in Sri Lanka who is interested in contesting for the Provincial Councils can send their applications to the party headquarters before March 31. We expect to appoint a committee and carry out the selection process soon.”

