Three farmers on fast-unto-death hospitalized

-

Three farmers, who were engaged in a fast-unto-death over 06 demands, have been hospitalized.

The protest fast had ended last evening (March 10) after the Director-General of Wildlife Department through the Hambantota District Secretary assured them that the gazette notification on the proposed wild elephant management reserve will be published within the month.

The three farmers were subsequently admitted to the Sooriyawewa Hospital.

However, the Satyagraha campaign launched by 86 representatives of farmers’ organizations on January 26 is continuing despite the fast-unto-death being called off.

In support of their Satyagraha, nearly 1,500 farmers’ representatives had launched a protest yesterday (March 10).

The protestors traveled from Sooriyawewa to Ambalanthota on the Colombo-Kataragama main road where they launched the protest.