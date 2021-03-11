Ashok Abeysinghe records 5-hour statement with CID

-

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ashok Abeysinghe has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after recording a 5-hour-long statement.

He was summoned to the CID this morning (March 01) to record a statement with regard to his comments on the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The parliamentarian was accompanied to the CID by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and several other MPs of the party.

MP Abeysinghe recently alleged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa are linked to the bombings which claimed the lives of more than 260 persons on the 21st of April in 2019.

A group of parliamentarians from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) subsequently filed a complaint with the CID against the comments made by MP Abeysinghe.

Notices were issued on MP Abeysinghe on two occasions, calling him to appear before the CID to record a statement.

His legal counsel had made an appearance on his behalf although he was a no-show on CID’s summons on March 08 and 09.