Train engine derails disrupting services on upcountry line

-

Train services on the upcountry railway line have been disrupted due to the derailment of a train engine, Nawalapitiya Railway Control Room said.

The derailment has occurred at the Jayasundaraovita area near the Nawalapitiya Railway Station at around 12.30 pm today (10).

The accident had occurred when the engine of the 142 Kandy-Nawalapitiya passenger train was removed from the carriages to prepare for the next journey.

However, the necessary steps to repair the derailed engine and restore the railway services of the upcountry line have been already taken, according to an official at the Nawalapitiya Railway Control Room.