Visitation privileges of incarcerated former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake have been suspended for two weeks, says the Prisons Spokesperson.

Ramanayake has admitted that he assisted Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harshana Rajakaruna to take a selfie with him during a recent prison visit.

On Monday (March 08), MP Rajakaruna had visited Ranjan Ramanayake, who is currently detained at the Angunukolapelessa Prison and later posted a selfie they had taken together on his official Facebook account.

A prison official was later interdicted for allowing MP Rajakaruna to take his mobile phone into the prison.