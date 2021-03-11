Advisory issued for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology today (March 11) issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning.

Accordingly, several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts are likely to be affected by the adverse weather condition.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.