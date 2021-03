-

The Government Information Department reports that another 134 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been detected today (11).

All new cases are close associates of infected patients from the Peliyagoda Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases reported so far today to 292.

Meanwhile the total number of cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has increased to 82,644 with this.