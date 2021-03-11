Foreign Ministry to open Regional Consular Office in Trincomalee

-

The Foreign Ministry will be opening a Regional Consular Office in Trincomalee in the Eastern Province on Saturday (March 13), a statement said.

Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena with Foreign Secretary, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage will lead the ceremonial launch of the Regional Consular Office at 2.00pm to give impetus to the National Policy Framework of the Government, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ by strengthening the productivity of providing services to the public, it said.

The ministry says the opening of the Consular Office will allow the general public in the Eastern Province and adjacent areas to obtain a range of consular services, without having to travel to the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

“With the establishment of the Regional Consular Office, the general public will be able to obtain a range of consular services such as attestation of birth, marriage and death certificates as well as educational certificates for their use abroad; extending assistance to family members of Sri Lankans who may be stranded abroad; facilitation of redress and compensation claims of families of migrant workers; and repatriation of human remains from abroad.”

Regional Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry

Address : Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Inner Harbour Road, Trincomalee

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30am to 4.15pm

E-mail: trincomalee.consular@mfa.gov.lk