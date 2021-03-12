Two including teen missing while bathing in Sudu Ganga

-

Two individuals are reported missing while bathing in Sudu Ganga located near the Ankanda Mini Hydro Power plant in Mahawela police division.

They were identified as a 16-year-old student and a 26-year-old youth who were residing in Dalupothagama area.

According to the police media unit, the incident had taken place at around 11.00 am on Thursday (March 11).

Investigations were launched following a complaint filed with the Mahawela Police Station.

Police and naval lifeguards and the residents of the area are currently engaged in a joint search operation to locate the missing individuals.

Mahawela Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.