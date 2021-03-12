Directs flights between Jaffna, Chennai to resume soon

-

The government expects to resume direct flight services between Jaffna and Chennai which were suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Minister of Transport Prasanna Ranatunga.

In addition, internal flights operating between Ratmalana, Jaffna and Batticaloa will also recommence soon, he added.

Further, it is reported that arrangements are in progress to launch flights between Sri Lanka and India under the ‘air travel bubble’ concept.

Meanwhile, Chief Director-Operations of Airport and Aviation Services Shehan Sumanasekara noted that nearly 4,000 tourists have arrived in the country since January this year.

He also pointed out that operations at Bandaranaike International Airport and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airports are continuing efficiently.