Directs flights between Jaffna, Chennai to resume soon

Directs flights between Jaffna, Chennai to resume soon

March 12, 2021   12:25 pm

-

The government expects to resume direct flight services between Jaffna and Chennai which were suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Minister of Transport Prasanna Ranatunga.

In addition, internal flights operating between Ratmalana, Jaffna and Batticaloa will also recommence soon, he added.

Further, it is reported that arrangements are in progress to launch flights between Sri Lanka and India under the ‘air travel bubble’ concept.

Meanwhile, Chief Director-Operations of Airport and Aviation Services Shehan Sumanasekara noted that nearly 4,000 tourists have arrived in the country since January this year.

He also pointed out that operations at Bandaranaike International Airport and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airports are continuing efficiently.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories