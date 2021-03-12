Contraband including mobile phones, narcotics seized during prison search

Contraband including mobile phones, narcotics seized during prison search

March 12, 2021   01:31 pm

-

A stock of contraband including mobile phones has been found during a search operation at the Colombo Remand Prison.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) and the prison officials had jointly conducted the raid, Spokesperson of Prisons, Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake said.

According to reports, five mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, 10 mobile phone batteries and one charger have been seized during the special search operation.

In addition, 21 sachets, 7 parcels and a brass container containing narcotics, two scissors and several pieces of tobacco were also seized by the officials, Mr Ekanayake said further.

