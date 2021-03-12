AG receives remaining 22 volumes of PCoI report on Easter attacks

-

The remaining 22 volumes of the report compiled by Presidential Commission of Inquiry which investigated the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks were handed over to the Attorney General today (March 12), says the President’s Legal Director Harigupta Rohanadeera.

Last month, the Presidential Commission had handed over a total of 87 volumes containing its proceedings to the President’s Secretary.

However, only 65 volumes were received by the Attorney General and the remaining 22 were withheld citing the sensitive nature of evidence pertaining to national security.

On February 12, the Attorney General had asked for a copy of the PCoI’s final report from the Presidential Secretary in order to consider forwarding of charges against the suspects.

The first volume of the report was handed over to the Attorney General on February 25. But he had requested the President’s Secretary to submit all proceedings, documents and materials of the commission to the Attorney General’s Department.

His Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne recently noted that all evidence recorded by the PCoI must be studied by the Attorney General before serving indictments against all those who were responsible for the bombings.



The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks handed over its final report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on February 01.

Hearings and other procedures of the Presidential Commission officially came to a conclusion on January 27, 2021.

The Commission was appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena on September 22nd, 2019 to investigate the series of attacks that took place on Easter Sunday the same year and to recommend necessary actions.

The commission had recorded evidence from a total of 440 individuals during its term.

The commission was chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Janak de Silva and included Court of Appeal Judge, Nishshanka Bandula Karunarathna, Retired High Court Judges Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and A.L. Bandula Kumara Atapattu, former Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, W.M.M.R. Adikari.