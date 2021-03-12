Increase in sugar imports due to illegal domestic industry - Bandula

Increase in sugar imports due to illegal domestic industry - Bandula

March 12, 2021   05:16 pm

-

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena claims that the spike in imports of sugar to the country was due to a certain illegal domestic industry.

The minister made this observation responding to a question during the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ programme. 

“Sugar imports have increased because when the price of sugar drops – even I personally believe that sugar should be given at this price – because sugar is not only used to drink tea. There is another industry. It is an illegal industry carried out domestically at the village level.”

Gunawardena stated that when sugar becomes cheap it is used for this industry and that this is a “practical truth”.

The minister stated that those engaged in this illicit industry might be producing in large quantities these days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories