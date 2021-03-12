AG forwards indictments against Hejaaz Hizbullah and Mohamed Shakeel to Puttalam HC

-

The Attorney General has forwarded indictments to the Puttalam High Court against Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hezbullah and principal of the controversial Madrasa school Mohamed Shakeel.

The Attorney General’s coordinating officer stated that indictments have been forwarded against them on charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

Based on investigations of the CID, the Attorney General found Hizbullah a suspect of misconduct or other means of inciting or inciting racist animosity or malicious or hostile feelings between different ethnic groups or ethnic or religious groups under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Hezbullah is also charged with allegations of incitement of national, religious, or racial hatred, which are compounded by incitement to hostility or violence, as per the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

On February 17, the Attorney General directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to name Hejaaz Hezbullah a suspect in the aforementioned offenses and obtain a statement from him before producing him before a magistrate’s court.

The principal of the Al Suhariya Madrasa School in Puttalam, Mohamed Shakeel was also arrested on Attorney General’s orders for abetting and conspiring with Hejaaz Hezbullah.

They were remanded after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.