Sri Lankas COVID-19 caseload tops 87,000

March 12, 2021   06:20 pm

With an uptick in COVID-19 figures observed today (March 12), total infections confirmed in Sri Lanka have reached 87,104.

According to the Department of Government Information, 106 individuals linked to the Peliyagoda cluster and 09 from the prison cluster were tested positive for the virus.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data revealed that 2,626 active cases are still under medical care.

Meanwhile, total coronavirus recoveries reported in the country increased to 83,958 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 520 fatalities due to the pandemic outbreak.

