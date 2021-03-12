State Minister clarifies Sri Lankas stance on AstraZeneca vaccine

March 12, 2021   07:27 pm

Sri Lanka has not decided to suspend the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine despite the move taken by Denmark, Iceland and Norway, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

The said three countries on Thursday (March 11) temporarily halted administering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine jabs following reports on blood clot formation in some people who were vaccinated.

However, the European medicine regulator EMA (European Medical Agency) has said the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.

Prof. Jayasumana, speaking to media today, said there were no reports with regard to the formation of blood clots in Sri Lanka.

In response to a question on the country’s inoculation drive, the State Minister said the COVISHIELD vaccines received from India as a donation and a purchase will be administered to people who are over the age of 30 years.

In the meantime, the vaccine shots received through the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility will be given to people who are aged over 60 years, he explained further.

