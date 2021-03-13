Foreign Min. raises concerns over Sri Lankan flag doormat for sale on Amazon

-

Carpets and footwear displaying the Sri Lankan national flag were made available for sale on Amazon, one of the world’s leading online consumer goods retailers.

The ‘Sri Lanka Flag Non-Slip Doormat’ had been priced at USD 12 close to Rs. 2,400 while the slippers made using the Sri Lankan national flag were also on sale on several websites including Amazon.

After the matter was brought to attention, Foreign Secretary Admiral (Retired) Prof. Jayanath Colombage informed the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement issued earlier today.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of China in Colombo was notified of the advertising of Sri Lanka’s national flag as a doormat.

The statement further read that the Embassy of Sri Lankan in Washington D.C has also been instructed to follow up on the matter, with the advertising platform Amazon.