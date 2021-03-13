TID arrests man for promoting Wahhabism & Jihadist ideology

-

A man has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for promoting Wahhabism and Jihadist ideology in the country.

As per reports, the arrest was made in the area of Dematagoda on Friday (March 12).

The suspect has been identified as Rasheed Hajjul Akbar who is a resident of Mawanella area, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

It was revealed that he had served as the chairman of Jamaat-e-Islami Organization for many years.

The 60-year-old is also a close relative of one of the suspects who was taken into custody over the Buddhist statue vandalism incident in Mawanella.

The TID plans to obtain a detention order on the suspect under the provisions of Prevention of Terrorism Act in order to carry out further investigations.