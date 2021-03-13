TID arrests man for promoting Wahhabism & Jihadist ideology

TID arrests man for promoting Wahhabism & Jihadist ideology

March 13, 2021   09:20 am

-

A man has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for promoting Wahhabism and Jihadist ideology in the country.

As per reports, the arrest was made in the area of Dematagoda on Friday (March 12).

The suspect has been identified as Rasheed Hajjul Akbar who is a resident of Mawanella area, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

It was revealed that he had served as the chairman of Jamaat-e-Islami Organization for many years.

The 60-year-old is also a close relative of one of the suspects who was taken into custody over the Buddhist statue vandalism incident in Mawanella.

The TID plans to obtain a detention order on the suspect under the provisions of Prevention of Terrorism Act in order to carry out further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories