Abdul Haleem tests positive for COVID-19

March 13, 2021   01:37 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Abdul Haleem has tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test carried out on Friday (March 12).

However, speaking to Ada Derana on the matter, MP Haleem said he was referred to a PCR test today as the results of the rapid antigen test were doubtful. 

Accordingly, he is currently under home-quarantine until the results of the PCR test are received.

He also noted that he received the COVID vaccine jab at the Army Hospital two weeks ago.

MP Haleem is the 8th parliamentarian in Sri Lanka to contract the novel coronavirus.

Starting with State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, MP Rauff Hakeem, State Minister Piyal Nishantha, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara and State Minister Arundika Fernando had also tested positive for COVID-19 on previous occasions.

