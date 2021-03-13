China responds to concerns on Sri Lankan flag doormats for sale on Amazon

-

It is China’s consistent stand that the national flag is a country’s symbol that must be fully respected, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo stressed in a statement published on Friday (March 12).

Carpets and footwear displaying the Sri Lankan national flag had been made available for sale on Amazon, one of the world’s leading online consumer goods retailers.

The ‘Sri Lanka Flag Non-Slip Doormat’ had been priced at USD 12 close to Rs. 2,400, while the slippers made using the Sri Lankan national flag, were also on sale on several websites including Amazon.

Foreign Secretary Admiral (Retired) Prof. Jayanath Colombage had later informed the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China.

In response, the Embassy said it is “aware of some concerns about inappropriate advertising of Sri Lanka national flag on Amazon, which has been conveyed to the related Chinese authorities for investigation and necessary measures accordingly.”

It is also learned that thousands of similar products with flags of various nations, manufactured by sellers from different countries, are available on this global online retailer, for which Sri Lankan side is approaching the platform for direct action, the statement read further.

“The Embassy would like to emphasize that as an all-weather friend and closest partner, China has been respecting and supporting Sri Lankan for its peace, prosperity and dignity for decades, no matter in bilateral fields or international fora.”