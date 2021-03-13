-

The Health Ministry has confirmed that another 179 persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (March 13).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country thus far to 87,465.

A total of 2,687 patients are currently under medical care for the virus at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

In the meantime, 84,253 patients in total who had contracted the virus have returned to health so far.