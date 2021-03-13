Woman arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 10 million

March 13, 2021   06:27 pm

A woman who was in possession of 1kg 268g of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) has been arrested in the area of Gonapola in Moragahahena.

She was taken into custody during a raid carried out by the officers of Police Special Task Force (STF) who were acting on a tip-off.

According to reports, the seized contraband is worth nearly Rs. 10 million.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been a long-time accomplice in the drug racket operated by the infamous narcotics dealer Rajagalgodage Sugath Kumara alias ‘Asitha’.

The arrestee has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

