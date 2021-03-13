Another COVID-19 death brings tally to 526

Another COVID-19 death brings tally to 526

March 13, 2021   09:57 pm

-

Sri Lanka has reported another death from the coronavirus pandemic today (March 13), according to the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka has moved to 526.

The deceased is a 48-year-old female resident from Kanaththewewa.

She had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus while undergoing treatments at the Teaching hospital in Kurunegala.

She had then been transferred to Homagama Base hospital where she passed away on 12.03.2021.

The cause of death is mentioned as acute bronchopneumonia and blood poisoning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories