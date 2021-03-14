Fairly heavy falls expected in some areas

-

A few showers will occur in Eastern, Uva, and North-central provinces and in Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts, as per the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle, Hambantota, and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.