Azath Salley records statement with Cinnamon Gardens Police

-

The Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) Azath Salley has recorded a statement at the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station, last night (March 13).

Salley recently made a controversial statement regarding the law of the country triggering several complaints to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID.

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera stated yesterday that the CID has been instructed to inquire from Azath Salley regarding the relevant statement.

After giving a statement to the Cinnamon Gardens Police, Salley told the media that he is prepared to appear before the police at any time.

He said, “I think there is a law in this country. If there is one law in the country, it should be properly enforced. I think it exists. We need to look into who these complainants are.”