COVID-19 burial issue is now over - Army Chief

March 14, 2021   10:58 am

Forty-five bodies of COVID-19 victims held in various parts of the island have been buried as per guidelines, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the issue of COVID-19 burials has now been completely resolved, he added.

“There may be about one or two [bodies] remaining. They will be buried today or tomorrow once they are cleared. There shouldn’t be any bodies in Sri Lanka to be buried or request for remains after that.”

The burials are carried out at a high ground in the Ottamawadi area in the Batticaloa, the Army Commander said.

