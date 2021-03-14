-

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers have been appointed to inquire into the controversial statements made recently by Azath Salley.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the five-member CID team will be led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Accordingly, the investigations are currently underway, the DIG added.

Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) Azath Salley recently made a controversial statement regarding the law of the country triggering several complaints to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera stated yesterday that the CID has been instructed to inquire from Azath Salley regarding the relevant statement.