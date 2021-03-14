CID team to investigate Azath Salleys statement

CID team to investigate Azath Salleys statement

March 14, 2021   11:33 am

-

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers have been appointed to inquire into the controversial statements made recently by Azath Salley.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the five-member CID team will be led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Accordingly, the investigations are currently underway, the DIG added.

Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) Azath Salley recently made a controversial statement regarding the law of the country triggering several complaints to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera stated yesterday that the CID has been instructed to inquire from Azath Salley regarding the relevant statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories