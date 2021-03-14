Parliamentary approval needed to hold PC polls - Dinesh

-

Parliamentary approval should be obtained before holding the Provincial Council elections, says Minister of External Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena.

Discussions are currently being held regarding the action to be taken in connection with the holding of the Provincial Council elections, the Minister added

Gunawardena mentioned this addressing the media following a ceremony held in Trincomalee.

“The previous government changed the law holding provincial council elections. However, the Supreme Court has ruled it illegal. Therefore, no one can hold an election without making a change in the law. The Supreme Court has asked the law to be fixed and passed.”