Twenty-seven more COVID-19 cases reported from prisons

Twenty-seven more COVID-19 cases reported from prisons

March 14, 2021   06:38 pm

-

Another 27 coronavirus cases have been reported from the Prisons cluster yesterday (March 13).

As per the Department of Prisons, the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the prisons cluster so far is at 5,152.

However, 4,879 of them have already fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from their relevant hospitals.

A total of 260 infected persons from the cluster are currently receiving medical treatment at hospitals, the Prison Department said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories