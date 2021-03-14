Twenty-seven more COVID-19 cases reported from prisons

-

Another 27 coronavirus cases have been reported from the Prisons cluster yesterday (March 13).

As per the Department of Prisons, the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the prisons cluster so far is at 5,152.

However, 4,879 of them have already fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from their relevant hospitals.

A total of 260 infected persons from the cluster are currently receiving medical treatment at hospitals, the Prison Department said.