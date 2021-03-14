Coronavirus: 282 positive cases in total confirmed today

-

Sri Lanka has registered 140 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 14), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 87,907.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 84,648 earlier today, as 395 more patients regained health.

However, 2,732 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 527 at present.