Sri Lankas coronavirus death toll at 527

March 14, 2021   10:06 pm

Sri Lanka has reported another death from the coronavirus pandemic today (March 14), according to the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka has moved to 527.

The deceased is a 73-year-old male resident from Weligama.

He had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection while undergoing treatments at Matara Base Hospital.

Subsequently, he was transferred to the Hambantota General Hospital where he died on 14.03.2021.

The cause of death is determined as blood poisoning, multiple organs dysfunction and COVID-19 pneumonia.

