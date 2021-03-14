-

There will be no hesitation to arrest and implement the law against anyone who attempts to break the law of the country by sawing seeds of hate politics and provoking public disharmony, said Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd).

“Irrespective of their position, every citizen of this country should respect and follow the prevailing law of the country. The laws cannot be changed according to an individual wish” he said.

The Defence Secretary expressed these remarks at Maharagama Mahamegharamaya this morning (March 14) speaking to the media.

He further said that if there is any requirement to amend the laws which would impact national security, it would be carried out only after a careful study by experts.

The Defence Secretary said, “No one can justify things that cannot be justified. We are ready to swiftly act against anything detrimental to the healthy cooperation and reconciliation between the communities and religion”.