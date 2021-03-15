Close to 50 homes damaged in fire at Grandpass

March 15, 2021   09:10 am

A number of houses have been damaged in a fire which broke out at Kajima Watte in Grandpass in the early hours today (15).

Police said the fire had erupted at around 2.40 a.m. and that close to 50 temporary homes built in the area have been either destroyed or partially damaged in the blaze.

The fire has been brought under control by fire fighters and police while there have been no reports of casualties. 

Grandpass Police is conducting an investigation into the incident.  

