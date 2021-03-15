Suspect arrested over drug offence found linked to extremism

Suspect arrested over drug offence found linked to extremism

March 15, 2021   09:53 am

-

A suspect arrested several months earlier over drug offenses has been identified to have links with extremists organizations.

The resident of the Keselwatta area in Panadura had been arrested by the Peliyagoda Police, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Investigations into the suspect have revealed that large sums of money had been credited to his bank account from Dubai.

It has also been revealed that some of the said money had been transferred to an organization that promotes Islamic extremism, the DIG stated.

Accordingly, the suspect has been handed over to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories