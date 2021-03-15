Suspect arrested over drug offence found linked to extremism

-

A suspect arrested several months earlier over drug offenses has been identified to have links with extremists organizations.

The resident of the Keselwatta area in Panadura had been arrested by the Peliyagoda Police, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Investigations into the suspect have revealed that large sums of money had been credited to his bank account from Dubai.

It has also been revealed that some of the said money had been transferred to an organization that promotes Islamic extremism, the DIG stated.

Accordingly, the suspect has been handed over to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for further investigations.