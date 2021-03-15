Enjoining order against MTV/Sirasa further extended

-

The Colombo District Court has further extended the enjoining order against MTV/Sirasa preventing defamation of George Steuart Health (Pvt) Limited and its Chairman.

When the case was taken up today (March 15), the justice ordered the attorneys of both parties to submit written submission on whether or not to issue a permanent injunction with regard to the case.

Subsequently, enjoining order against MTV/Sirasa and the case was postponed to March 17.



The enjoining order had been issued against MTV Channel Private Limited in November after considering a defamation case filed by George Steuart Health (Pvt) Limited over defamatory news broadcast on its prime time news telecasts against the company and its chairman Dilith Jayaweera.

The case had been filed over several false and defamatory news segments telecast by Sirasa NewsFirst on 11th, 13th, 16th, and 19th November referring to the import of Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by George Steuart Health.

The plaintiff had listed out the repeated instances of mischievously fabricated, factually incorrect news designed with malice to mislead the public and thereby to defame George Steuart Health as well as the chairman of George Steuart & Co.

The damages claimed amount to Rs. 2 billion.

The enjoining order issued on November 23, extended on December 07, further extended on December 18, 30, January 08, 13, 18, February 08 and today prevents MTV Channel and its agents and employees from defaming George Steuart Health, its chairman, and its key officers in any manner and in any forum whatsoever.