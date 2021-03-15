Sri Lankans in Italy protest against UNHRC report on Sri Lanka

-

Sri Lankans in Italy have staged a protest against the report compiled by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sri Lanka.

The protest had been organized in front of the Centrale Railway Station in Milano.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet presented a report on human rights, reconciliation, and accountability in Sri Lanka at the Interactive Dialogue of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

It was noted that many Sri Lankans living in Italy had joined in support of the protest despite the prevailing pandemic situation in the country.

The protest which adhered to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines had been provided with police protection as well.