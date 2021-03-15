Online reservation available for senior citizens to obtain COVID-19 vaccine

-

Citizens above the age of 60 years within the Colombo city limit can reserve an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine via online services, the Municipal Commissioner of Colombo informed issuing a notice.

Accordingly, eligible citizens may reserve a convenient timeslot through the following sites or apps:

- www.colombo.mc.gov.lk (Official website of Colombo Municipal Council)

- www.echanelling.com

- ‘echanneling’ mobile app

The Municipal Commissioner Roshanie Dissanayake stated that the reservation will be carried out automatically and free of charge and that there is no need for any intermediaries for this process.