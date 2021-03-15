Regulating Madrasa schools is in no way illegal - GL

-

The Government has instructed to implement the orders issued regarding Madrasa schools in the country, says Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris.

Speaking at the press conference held today (15), the Minister stated that there are 1,565 Madrasa schools in Sri Lanka.

However, the ‘Yahapalana’ government did not make any attempt to look into the education process, syllabi, or the lecturers at these institutions or take action to regulate them, he said.

Prof. Peiris responding to a statement of a parliamentarian of the Opposition added that regulating such institutions is in no way illegal.

If these Madrasa schools propagate conflict and hate or operate in a way that is threatening the country’s harmony and peace, the government has not only a right to intervene, but it is also a duty, he said.