GMOA proposes to re-impose travel restrictions

March 15, 2021   07:14 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) proposes to re-impose travel restrictions to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Samantha Ananda, Assistant Secretary of GMOA, points out that the movement of population in Colombo may increase with the incoming crowds from other districts during the upcoming festive season.

This would flare up the infection spread in Colombo once again, he added.

Thereby, there is a great importance of re-implementing travel restrictions, Dr. Samantha Ananda said.

